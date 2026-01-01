Lisa Kudrow swears off Botox after unusual side effects

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she has sworn off Botox after experiencing unusual side effects.

The Friends star shared that she first experimented with Botox two years ago, at the age of 60, and is unlikely to use it again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, Lisa explained that the last time she had the injectable treatment, it led to several side effects.

"I think it contributed to my eye irritation and this weird pattern on my forehead, so I'm probably done with it now anyway," the 62-year-old actress said.

While she does not plan to return to Botox, The Comeback actress admitted she has one concern about ageing naturally.

"I am scared of having to see myself looking like my grandmother one day, but I'm excited to play older roles," she told the publication.

Lisa has previously opened up about her fears surrounding cosmetic procedures.

"I don't judge anyone for doing it. A lot of people look fantastic, but also I am afraid that if it doesn't heal right, (I will) look older and altered," she told actor Dax Shepard in a 2024 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

The star has also spoken publicly about undergoing a nose job as a teenager, telling The Saturday Evening Post in 2013, "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous."

"I did it the summer before going to a new high school," she explained at the time. "So there were plenty of people who wouldn't know how hideous I looked before."

Lisa is currently promoting the third and final season of her HBO mockumentary series, The Comeback, which returns for its last instalment on 22 March.