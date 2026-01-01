Brody Jenner speaks out against critics of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship

Brody Jenner has called on critics of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship to "leave the happy couple alone".

The former Hills star has come to his half-sister and her boyfriend's defence amid renewed online scrutiny over their romance following their joint appearance at the Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday.

Shortly after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul supported the Best Actor nominee at the ceremony, a 32-year-old former adult entertainer named Sarah Tena gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she claimed she had been non-exclusively romantically involved with the Marty Supreme actor between 2020 and when he met Kylie in 2023.

She alleged that she and Timothée met up sporadically after first connecting via Instagram, and after several dates, she professed her deepening feelings for him during the last time they met in person. Six months later, she was "blindsided" when he started dating Kylie.

After Page Six shared a post about the interview on Instagram, Kylie's older half-brother Brody made his feelings known in the comments.

"Oh god (rolling eye emoji) just leave the happy couple alone," he wrote. "People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it."

Brody, 42, and Kylie, 28, share the same father, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner.

The beauty entrepreneur was first linked to the Call Me By Your Name star in April 2023, and they made their red carpet debut in May 2025. While they rarely talk about each other in interviews, Kylie usually supports Timothée on red carpets during awards season.

The star gave a rare shout-out to Kylie as he accepted the Best Actor prize at the Critics Choice Awards in January.

"Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years," he gushed. "Thank you for our foundation. I couldn't do this without you. I love you from the bottom of my heart."

In response, the reality star was filmed mouthing back, "I love you."

Timothée has been in the spotlight recently over his controversial comments about ballet and opera. At one point, he was the favourite to win the Best Actor Oscar, but he lost out to Michael B. Jordan.