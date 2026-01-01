Harrison Ford 'housed half a bottle of Advil as a joke' after he accidentally punched Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049

Harrison Ford "housed half a bottle of Advil as a joke" after he accidentally punched Ryan Gosling in the face for a scene in Blade Runner 2049.

The moment in the 2017 neo-noir science fiction film saw Rick Deckard (Ford) whack Officer K (Gosling) hard after the latter tracked Deckard down in a Las Vegas casino.

Appearing on the latest episode of Jason Kelce , 38, and 36-year-old Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Gosling, 45, recalled to the brothers: "He punched me one time in a scene.

"And then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away out of my hand, and he put his fist in it, and he said, 'I forgive you.'

"And then they brought me Advil. I went to take two Advil, and he took the whole thing, and he housed like 15 of them.

"He’s not like us. He could just house half a bottle of Advil as a joke."

Gosling has nothing but praise for his co-star in Blade Runner 2049 - which sees K, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer, hunt for former LAPD blade runner Deckard, who has been living in hiding for 30 years.

Speaking about Ford, 83, he gushed: "I always say, I would never meet your heroes, unless they're Harrison Ford. He's as cool as you want him to be."

Ford recalled the accident alongside Gosling when the pair appeared on BBC's The Graham Norton Show in 2017.

Ford said: "We were doing a scene in flashing strobe lights, he's walking backward. I was walking forward. The camera was handheld. You have to make the punch look like it's intended.

"But, I hit him. One out of 100 times, I hit him. I apologised."

Gosling chimed in: "I should be lucky I didn't get hit more. It's not just a punch, though, a Harrison Ford punch is a different animal altogether."

Ford continued: "I went to his dressing room - his palatial motorhome - with a bottle of Scotch in hand, cracked the top, poured him a drink, gave him a drink. He said, 'I'm kinda busy now.'"

He then quipped: "And I went back to my trailer with the rest of the bottle. I had the intention to leave it, but nah, my hand hurt, I needed some medicine."