Reneé Rapp returns to acting in The Morning Show

Actor-turned-pop singer Reneé Rapp is set to join the upcoming fifth season of Apple TV's The Morning Show.

Rapp has been tapped for a major recurring role, playing Samantha, "a young rising star in the UBN news division determined to make it in media on her own terms", according to Deadline.

Rapp took the screen by storm with her first two acting credits, as lead role Leighton Murray on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives Of College Girls, and reprising her starring role as Regina George from the Broadway production of Mean Girls in its movie adaptation.

Rapp left Sex Lives after Season 2 to focus on her music career and has been dedicated to it since, releasing two albums and touring to promote them. She scored a huge hit in Not My Fault, in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, from the Mean Girls film soundtrack

She will now return to TV on The Morning Show, joining stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Several other big names have already been announced for Season 5, including Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels and Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams.

The cast of The Morning Show also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.