Kathy Hilton shares update on Bijou Phillips' health crisis

Kathy Hilton and her family are supporting longtime friend Bijou Phillips amid her battle with kidney disease.

Hilton gave an update on Phillips' health woes to US Weekly.

"She was really afraid, and she was crying," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared. "She was afraid that if she did the dialysis, she might not make it."

Hilton added that her husband, Richard Hilton, had called the Almost Famous star to give her some words of encouragement.

"He got her on the phone, he said, 'You listen to the doctor. You have a young child'," she recalled. "She was like, 'You're right, you're right'."

Hilton also shared that Phillips' closest confidantes are "a big family of friends" who lean on one another when times are tough. When Phillips went to the hospital, Hilton's daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, were among those friends who kept her company.

Last month, Phillips revealed that she was in the hospital and in need of a second kidney transplant.

"That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter - but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus, which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection," she wrote in a February statement.

"I am currently under the care of Dr Anjay Rastogi at UCLA and back on dialysis."

According to Hilton, "almost 1000 people have signed up" to be potential kidney donors after a recent Us Weekly cover story on Phillips' plight.