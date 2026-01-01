The Bachelorette new season cancelled amid star's DV allegations

The latest season of The Bacherlorette will not go to air.

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of the show was scheduled to premiere on Sunday.

"In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family," a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement.

The network's decision to pull the forthcoming season arrives amid reports of a domestic assault investigation between the reality star and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Amid the news, production on season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, in which Paul also stars, has been paused.

Paul was previously arrested for domestic violence in February 2023, in an incident involving Mortensen.

Footage of the alleged 2023 incident was leaked to TMZ on Thursday. In it, Paul can be seen kicking her former partner and throwing kitchen chairs at him while a child cries.

Mortensen is heard to yell out, "Your daughter is right here," as she launched another chair his way. Paul and Mortensen share one daughter, who was born in March 2024. She has two other children from her marriage to Tate Paul, whom she divorced in 2022.

The Mormon Wives star was cast as the next Bachelorette lead when news of her 2023 domestic violence arrest was already public.

In a statement shared by the US Sun, Paul's reps noted: "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives."