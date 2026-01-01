Rebecca Gayheart splits with boyfriend Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart split with boyfriend Peter Morton last year, before husband Eric Dane died.

The actress had been dating Hard Rock Cafe owner Peter since 2023. The couple split quietly last April, according to Page Six.

"They are still friendly," a source told Page Six.

The pair were first spotted together three years ago when they were spotted in LA on a double date with model Claudia Schiffer and her husband Matthew Vaughn.

Peter, 78, is the son of Arnie Morton, founder of the Morton's Steakhouse chain. He was previously married to Paulene Stone and also dated Linda Evangelista.

Rebecca, 54, was married to Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane from 2004. They share daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.

The couple separated in 2018, but after Eric was diagnosed with ALS in 2025, Rebecca dismissed the filing.

"Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him," she wrote in The Cut in December. "That I'm going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me. So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that."

Rebecca was one of her husband's key caregivers until he died in February of this year.

The actress has admitted that the family is "still in a state of shock" after Eric's death, and she is "having trouble receiving" all of the love and support "coming at me from every which way".