Big Little Lies author teases season three storyline: Big Little Truths

Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty has revealed details about her long-awaited sequel novel, which will serve as the basis for season 3 of the hit TV show.

In an interview with USA Today, Moriarty announced that her latest novel, Big Little Truths, will be published on 25 August. The book continues the story of a group of women - Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie - who bonded as they became embroiled in a murder investigation. In the new book, the action jumps forward a decade.

"If someone wasn't invited to a child's birthday party, feelings were hurt," a synopsis of the new book teases. "But 10 years have passed, and the kids are now in high school, with all of the drama that accompanies teendom."

Season 3 of the hit HBO series was officially announced last autumn, with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon leading the cast. Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz are also expected to reprise their roles. Kidman and Witherspoon will also executive produce.

When Big Little Lies debuted in 2017, it won numerous Emmys for Best Limited Series, Best Actress for Kidman, Best Supporting Actress for Dern, Best Supporting Actor for Alexander Skarsgard, and more.

Season 2 aired in 2019, with Hollywood icon Meryl Streep joining the star-studded cast.