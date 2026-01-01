David Lynch left enormous estate to his children

David Lynch left his estate to his four children after his death, it has been confirmed.

The filmmaker, who died in January 2025, aged 78, named his children as the beneficiaries of his estate, show court documents provided by TMZ.

It's believed his estate was worth around $50million (£37million).

Lynch, who was the driving force behind Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, had four children from four different marriages: Jennifer, 57, Austin, 43, Riley, 34, and Lula, 13.

The four children will also be provided gifts for tuition and medical expenses through the trust.

Other beneficiaries included Alfredo Ponce, who worked with Lynch, who was left $100,000, (£74,000) and his second wife, Mary Fisk, who received $25,000 (£18,000). His brother John and sister Martha were also each left $25,000 (£18,000), according to the court documents.

Lynch was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 after decades of smoking. In November 2024, he revealed that breathing difficulties were preventing him from working: "I can hardly walk across a room," he said.

His cause of death was confirmed to be cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

During his career, Lynch was given three Academy Award nominations, and won nine Emmys, four Golden Globes, and an Actor Award. He was given an honorary Oscar in 2019.