Demi Moore shares rare photo to celebrate ex-husband Bruce Willis's birthday

Demi Moore has shared a rare photo of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, to mark his 71st birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, The Substance actress posted two recent snaps showing the Die Hard actor holding their two-year-old granddaughter, Louetta.

One image shows the toddler, who is the daughter of the couple's eldest child, Rumer Willis, hugging her grandfather, while the other depicts Louetta kissing him on the cheek.

In the accompanying caption, Demi wrote, "All you need is LOVE. Happy birthday, BW!"

The Hollywood stars, who share three daughters, were married from 1987 until they finalised their divorce in 2000.

Despite the split, Demi and Bruce remained close over the years, with the 63-year-old paying regular visits to the Hollywood icon after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

In addition, the Landman star posted a photo via Instagram Stories showing Bruce's second wife, Emma Heming Willis, accepting the Susan Newhouse & Si Newhouse Award of Hope at The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration's Hope Rising Benefit in New York earlier this month.

"Deeply moved and incredibly proud of @emmahemingwillis for receiving the Susan Newhouse & Si Newhouse Award of Hope, and on announcing the launch of The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund for Dementia Research and Caregiver Support. Your unwavering support and advocacy is inspiring to so many. Love you so much!" added Demi.

Meanwhile, Emma posted a throwback photo of Bruce sitting by the water on vacation to her Instagram account.

In a heartfelt message, the model-entrepreneur asked followers to consider supporting her non-profit organisation, which aims to support FTD patients and caregivers.

"Today we celebrate Bruce's birthday," the 47-year-old wrote. "This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face. It's what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day. If you'd like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver - a small act of kindness that can mean so much."

Emma and Bruce wed in 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.