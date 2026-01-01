Ryan Gosling teases talks for MCU role

Ryan Gosling has had "some discussions" about playing Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Project Hail Mary actor previously expressed his desire to play the stuntman-turned-demon hunter Johnny Blaze - who was most famously played by Nicolas Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance -and has now confirmed "hope" is "alive" for him to finally take on the role.

Asked if he has met with MCU boss Kevin Feige about the role, Ryan said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Some discussions have been had. It's a complicated situation."

The 45-year-old star was reminded his partner Eva Mendes had starred opposite Cage in Ghost Rider.

He replied: "I'm just happy one of us got to do it."

Another version of the character also appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., when Gabriel Luna donned the suit as Robbie Reyes and was also set to lead the cast of a Ghost Rider series for Hulu but the project was shelved.

Marvel boss Kevin previously admitted he would "love" to work with Ryan.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con about Ryan's Marvel pitch in 2022, Feige said: "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...

"Gosling's unbelievable. Ryan is amazing... I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

Ryan is rumoured to have been courted by the MCU to play the superhero Nova but he previously shut down the suggestions.

He said: "I don't know anything about Nova, if that's what you're going to ask me."

When quizzed on how many comic book roles he's turned down, Ryan replied: "It doesn't matter. It wasn't right for it. But I would love to do it."

Meanwhile, Nicolas previously admitted he didn't expect to play Ghost Rider again but would have "fun" working with Benedict Cumberbatch on one of the Doctor Strange films.

Asked about the possibility of reprising his role, he said: "Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t think they’re casting me. I mean, I would do it.

"It would be fun. I’d love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don’t think that’s happening.”

The Con Air star also made it clear he doesn't agree with his uncle Francis Ford Coppola Coppola or filmmaker Martin Scorsese when it comes to the MCU.

Coppola previously backed Scorsese's critique of comic book films and their impact on the film industry, insisting it's "despicable" that Hollywood values money over art.

He argued: "There used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures. And what is a Marvel picture?

"A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

But Nicolas said: "I think that the movies that I make, like ‘Pig’ or ‘Joe,’ are not in any kind of conflict with Marvel movies.

“I mean, I don’t think the Marvel movie had anything to do with the end of the tweener. By tweener, I mean the $30 to $50 million budget movie. I think movies are in good shape."