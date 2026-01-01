Sofia Coppola shelves mystery Kirsten Dunst project

Sofia Coppola has revealed that she and Kirsten Dunst are no longer making their next project.

The Spider-Man actress revealed last year that she was planning to work with her frequent collaborator once again on a period piece.

However, Coppola shared in an interview with ELLE this week that she has put aside the mysterious new project.

"It felt too sad," she explained. "It's confusing in these dark times. I want to offer some hope and beauty in the world, but then you also don't want to do something shallow, because it feels like a time for deep things."

The Lost in Translation director did not offer up any more information about the mysterious movie, and little is known about it besides the details Dunst revealed during her Roofman press tour last year.

She told Town & Country that Coppola had written a new script for her and they were aiming to shoot the film in the U.S. in 2026. She also told Vogue that it would be a period piece about a real person, but "not someone who I'd consider famous".

The project would have marked the fourth collaboration between Coppola and Dunst after 1999's The Virgin Suicides, 2006's Marie Antoinette and 2017's The Beguiled.

Elsewhere in the interview, Coppola addressed another unrealised project - her planned TV adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel The Custom of the Country. The book is currently being made into a movie starring Sydney Sweeney.

"I really wanted Jennifer Lawrence to play that character. In my head, she's Undine," she shared, referring to the lead character Undine Spragg. "I think it required a big star and a big budget, so that iteration didn't happen."

While she may not have another Coppola collaboration in the pipeline, Dunst has lined up another project - she has joined the cast of the A Minecraft Movie sequel.

The Bring It On star perhaps manifested her casting when she told Town & Country last year that she wanted to be in the film as her kids loved the 2025 original, and joked, "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?"

Dunst shared the news on Instagram on Thursday and added, "My dream came true."