Kirsten Dunst lands role in major video game blockbuster sequel

Kirsten Dunst has been cast in A Minecraft Movie 2.

The 43-year-old actress is said to be on board for the upcoming - and as yet untitled - sequel to last year's blockbuster video game adaptation, which had a $163 million opening in the US, and hit almost $1 billion at the global box office.

As reported by Deadline, Dunst will play Alex, who is one of the main avatars players can select in the gaming franchise.

She will be part of an all-star cast, with the likes of Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge all returning from the first film.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept close to the chest.

In the first movie, Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) find an escape from their ordinary problems when they get pulled through a portal into the cubic Overworld.

To leave this world of imagination and get back home, they have to master the land and protect it from evil, while taking on a magical quest with expect craft Steve (Black).

Chris Galletta is penning the script for the sequel, while Jared Hess will return to direct.

The movie is set to drop on July 23, 2027.

Dunst previously joked she would love to impress her kids by joining a Minecraft Movie project, with the added bonus of a hefty paycheque.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine, she quipped: "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?”

Her next movie will be in Ruben Ostlund's The Entertainment System Is Down alongside Keanu Reeves, while her recent credits include the likes of Roofman, Civil War and The Power of the Dog.

She was meant to be reuniting with director Sofia Coppola - who she originally worked with on The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled - on a mystery project which was expected to tell the story of a real life historical figure.

However, the plans have been shelved after the filmmaker decided the timing wasn't right.

She told ELLE magazine: "It felt too sad. It’s confusing in these dark times.

"I want to offer some hope and beauty in the world, but then you also don’t want to do something shallow, because it feels like a time for deep things."