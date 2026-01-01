Vin Diesel reveals Hunger Games prequel writer is penning Fast Forever script

Michael Lesslie has signed on to write the script for Fast Forever.

The screenwriter - who co-wrote The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with Francis Lawrence and was on the writing team for last year's Now You See Me: Now You Don't - is attached for the upcoming final instalment in the long running action movie series, which will be released on March 17, 2028.

In an Instagram post, franchise actor and producer Vin Diesel shared a photo of himself meeting with Lesslie to start talking about the script.

He wrote: "25 years. Eight directors. Countless writers, crew members, performers, each one giving something real to a saga that has outlasted trends, cynics, and time itself.

“That doesn’t happen by accident… It happens because people show up and pour themselves into something bigger than any one individual.

"Sitting across from Mike Leslie (sic), hearing what he plans to contribute to the polish of the net chapter, that same feeling returned. A story with something real beating inside it."

The 58-year-old actor insisted there is a "particular weight that comes with delivering a finale", but working on the final film feels like aa "gift".

He continued: "A responsibility you feel in your chest, to everyone who gave something to get here, to the audience that stayed.

"You don't take that lightly. You take it as fuel. And when you find out you're going back to Los Angeles, back to the streets where it all back, something clicks into place.

"The city that made the first film feel alive, still here, still holding.

"Coming home to close it out right. That's not logistics. That's a gift."

According to Variety, sources say the Lesslie is rewriting a previous script by Aaron Rabin and Zach Dean.

The movie will conclude a franchise which has dominated the box office for a quarter of a century, and by the time the final instalment hits the big screen, fans will have been waiting for five years.

Lesslie is in high demand too, having penned upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, as well as Riz Ahmed's contemporary take on Hamlet.

It's said he's also held talks to write the next X-Men movie for Marvel.