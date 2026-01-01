Natasha Lyonne 'back on her feet' after relapse

Natasha Lyonne has revealed she is doing a "whole lot better" after suffering a relapse.

In January, the Poker Face actress - who battled drug addiction in the mid-2000s - shared in an X post that she was no longer sober.

But returning to the social media platform on Thursday, Natasha insisted she was on the road to recovery once again.

"Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet," she wrote. "Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive."

Natasha went on to note that she is torn between sharing details of her journey with fans and keeping it all private.

"Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it," the 46-year-old added.

A representative for Natasha has not yet commented on the update.

Earlier this year, the Russian Doll star offered some insight into her current state of mind.

"Took my relapse public, more to come," she announced via X, adding in a subsequent message, "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet."

Natasha is currently in post-production on the Netflix comedy film Roommates and the upcoming sci-fi feature, Klara and the Sun.