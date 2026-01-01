Chuck Norris dies aged 86

Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86.

The iconic action star and Walker, Texas Ranger actor passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, his family announced on his Instagram page on Friday.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they wrote.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

They continued, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

The death announcement comes shortly after Norris was hospitalised this week following a medical emergency in Hawaii, according to TMZ.

The karate expert's family concluded their statement by thanking everyone who sent "prayers and support" his way following reports of his hospitalisation. They added, "Thank you for loving him with us."

The martial artist turned 86 earlier this month, and celebrated his birthday on 10 March by posting an Instagram video of himself boxing and declaring, "I don't age, I level up."

Born Carlos Ray Norris, the actor was best known for starring in '70s and '80s action movies such as The Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action, A Force of One, An Eye for an Eye, Lone Wolf McQuade, The Delta Force and Silent Rage, among many others. More recently, he appeared in movies including 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and 2012's The Expendables 2.

He also played the title character in the long-running action crime series Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran from 1993 to 2001. He reprised the role for a 2005 TV film, Trial by Fire.

Norris was married twice and had five children. He is survived by his wife, Gena, and his kids.