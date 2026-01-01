Dakota Norris pays tribute to 'greatest father' Chuck Norris

Dakota Norris has paid an emotional tribute to his father, Chuck Norris, following the actor's death aged 86.

It was announced on Friday that the iconic action star died suddenly on Thursday morning.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, Norris's family said the Walker, Texas Ranger star was "surrounded by his family and was at peace".

In a separate post, Norris's youngest son took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

"Dad, it's hard to find the right words for this, but I'll do my best," Dakota began. "You've been the man I looked up to my whole life. Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you."

He added, "You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people."

The 24-year-old went on to describe the action star as the "greatest father" and the "finest man I've ever known".

"No matter what I was going through, you were always there. You made sure I knew how much you loved me," he continued. "Honest to God, I don't think there was a single day that went by where you didn't say it. I'm so proud to be your son. The memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the constant laughs we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Dakota concluded the post by thanking his father for "everything" he gave to his family, adding, "I love you, Dad. I'll miss you forever."

The news of Norris' death came shortly after The Delta Force actor was hospitalised this week following a medical emergency in Hawaii, according to TMZ.

The actor shares Dakota and his twin sister, Danilee, with his wife, Gena O'Kelley. He also has two sons, Mike, 63, and Eric, 60, with his ex-wife, Dianne Holechek, as well as a daughter, Dina, 61, from a previous affair.