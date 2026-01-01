Wunmi Mosaku opens up about life with ADHD

Wunmi Mosaku has opened up about how her ADHD affects her daily life.

The Sinners actress, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, revealed she has recently become "fixated" on house renovations.

"I'm not very calm," Wunmi admitted during a recent interview with Glamour. "I have ADHD and I have really struggled. I've got into nesting mode and I've become fixated on: getting lighting in the ceiling because I feel like Americans love lamps and I can't see anything."

"I also became focused on moving a door in the past four days - thank God that was cancelled," she continued. "Why was I trying to do that? It's not the right time."

The 39-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her second child, said her ADHD can also make her more "homely", explaining that outside the chaos of the film industry, she focuses on maintaining stability for her family.

"I now consider my ADHD in everything, so home life takes priority over socialising or texting on a group thread - I'm not trying to read all these messages," she told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mosaku insisted that her home life is very different from her life in the spotlight.

"I'm terrible at make-up," she stated. "I don't wear make-up on the day-to-day because I can't be bothered to take it off at the end of the day. I don't do my hair."

The Loki actress added that she was not raised wearing make-up.

"My mum only really started wearing make-up when we did, she was very particular about me having to turn 16 to wear make-up," she shared. "I remember going to Boots to mark the occasion."

Wunmi continued, "She was the same with alcohol. She didn't drink anything and then when I turned 18, she had a wine."