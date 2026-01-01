Richard Gere and Michelle Rodriguez's Left Seat starts shooting

Richard Gere and Michelle Rodriguez new movie Left Seat has finally gone into production.

Almost one year after the casting of the casting of the Pretty Woman actor and Fast and Furious franchise star was announced, the plane survival thriller has begun production at Bavaria Studios in Munich, Germany.

In the movie, Rodriguez plays a pharmaceutical rep who must take control of a small charter plane when the pilot falls unconscious mid-flight.

According to Deadline’s synopsis: "She must rely on the help of a stranger (Gere) over the radio, to navigate through deadly storms and land the aircraft before the fuel runs out.”

James Weber Brown has a small role in the film.

Bleed For This filmmaker Ben Younger is directing from David M. Crabtree's screenplay, and has also been making script revisions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, aerial exteriors were shot in South America in January in the Andes.

Longtime Mandalay President Jason Michael Berman is serving as producer under his new A/Vantage Pictures banner.

He previously said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be bringing David M. Crabtree’s brilliant screenplay to life, which is a visceral cinematic experience that explores important themes of the human experience with emotional depth."

He pointed to the importance of having a "real life" pilot at the helm of the movie, as well as two "extraordinarily talented actors" on the bill.

He added: "To have Ben Younger directing and writing on the movie will create the most authentic experience possible for our audience, as Ben is a pilot in real life, as well as a brilliant filmmaker and screenwriter who creates movies with incredible tension, along with heart.

"And finally, to be working with the extraordinarily talented actors Michelle Rodriguez and Richard Gere to bring 'Left Seat' to the screen is a dream come true.”

Gere can be seen in Paramount+ series 'The Agency' - which is a remake of French series 'Le Bureau des Legendes.

Rodriguez - known for her roles in the likes of 'Resident Evil' and 'Machete' – is expected to reprise her role as Letty in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast Forever.

Despite her successful career - which includes the 'Avatar' franchise - Rodriguez still sees herself as an outlier in Hollywood.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I think, ultimately, at the end of the day, it's like being a salmon swimming upstream, and Hollywood always feels like the stream."

Rodriguez is determined to remain true to herself in the film business.

She explained: "You don't want to be pushed around or [let] anybody to tell [you that you] can't get to the other side of the river.

"I'm going to get there one way or another. I don't care which way everybody else is going.

"That's the rebellion. All it is is just sticking to who you are."