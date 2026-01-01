Liza Minnelli 'cried for 24 hours' when Princess Diana died

Liza Minnelli has revealed that she "cried for 24 hours" when she learned of Princess Diana's death.

The 80-year-old Hollywood icon has opened up about her bond with the late British royal, who died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Speaking to W Magazine in a recent interview, Minnelli shared that she and Diana grew close and often spent time together.

"She crept into my heart and stayed there. We would have tea together in Kensington Palace," the Cabaret star said. "She was so real, and humble. She was a beautiful soul, much too open, honest, and vulnerable for the harsh realities that she had to face."

Minnelli noted that Diana's death had a huge impact on her, adding, "I cried for 24 hours when she died."

The New York, New York star also reflected on her friendship with actress Audrey Hepburn, who died in 1993 after battling appendix cancer.

"I loved Audrey," she declared. "She was one of the greats."

Minnelli continued of her late friend, "She might not have been a classically trained singer, but she knew how to break your heart, make you laugh and cry."

Elsewhere in the interview, she looked back on the moment she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 1973.

"When I won, my father screamed so loud that I still have tinnitus!" Minnelli joked.

Recalling the celebrations afterwards, she added, "I went to at least four different parties, then the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel for breakfast. It was like the famous picture of Faye Dunaway with her Oscar by the pool there, except I was indoors, starting my morning with a mimosa when I hadn't been to bed."