Nicholas Brendon dies aged 54

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon has died at the age of 54.

The actor, who was best known for playing Buffy's best friend Xander Harris for the entire show's run, passed away on Friday, "in his sleep of natural causes", his family said in a statement.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans," they continued.

"He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

Brendon, who struggled with substance abuse over the years, had been open about his health struggles. He revealed in 2023 that he had suffered a heart attack and had been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He also suffered from cauda equina syndrome, or a severe compression of nerve roots at the base of the spine, and underwent several spinal surgeries.

Addressing his history, the family added, "While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing."

They concluded, "Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Brendon is best known for starring alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan and David Boreanaz in all seven seasons of Buffy between 1997 and 2003.

He also appeared in TV shows such as Criminal Minds, Private Practice, Faking It and Kitchen Confidential, and movies including Psycho Beach Party, Demon Island and Unholy.

Paying tribute on Instagram, his Buffy co-star Hannigan wrote, "My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP."