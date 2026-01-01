Paapa Essiedu reveals death threats over Harry Potter role

Paapa Essiedu has faced a number of racist death threats since he joined the blockbuster series adaptation of Harry Potter.

The incoming Snape actor described how he has been the victim of targeted vitriol in an interview with The Times UK.

"I've been told, 'Quit or I'll murder you,'" he shared.

Taking up the wand from the late Alan Rickman as potions professor Severus Snape, the I May Destroy You actor will play the role for a decade, according to Warner Bros Television's plans for the project.

"Yes, this is a big commitment," he said. "I'll be 45 by the time I finish, and I know my life is going to change in a big way, but I have to just surrender to that."

Having grown up with JK Rowling's fantasy novels, Essiedu said he viewed the books as providing "escapism". Now, the hateful comments about his casting motivate him further.

"The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, 'I'm going to come to your house and kill you.' So while I'm pretty sure I'm not going to be murdered, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job.

"Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I'm playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I'd be lying if I said it doesn't affect me emotionally.

"But the abuse fuels me," he continued. "And makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That's motivation."