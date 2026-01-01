Savannah Miller pregnant with fourth child at 47

Savannah Miller has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her new husband James Whewell.

The fashion designer, who is 47, married Whewell in 2024. She split from her ex-husband, Nick Skinner, with whom she shares three children, in 2018.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Miller shared the happy news that she is getting to "relive pregnancy" with James two decades after she had her first child.

Sharing photos of her baby bump, Miller penned, "Our longed-for miracle baby is joining gang in August! To be able to relive the magic of pregnancy with Jim, who is the most deserving and dedicated dad already to my three, is a profound and phenomenal gift.

"Now I know how brief it all is, on the cusp of my firstborn's 21st birthday, I hope to be able to slowly savour the innocence and wonder in every minute."

She also shared her joy at being pregnant at the same time as her younger sister Sienna, 44, who is getting ready to welcome her second child with her partner, Oli Green.

"To be doing it all over again at the same time as my sister is the most delicious cherry on the icing on the cake."

Sienna made a return to Instagram after eight years with a snap of her blossoming bump on Friday.

The Alfie actor already has a daughter with Green, who they welcomed in January 2024, as well as 13-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.