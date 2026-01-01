Vin Diesel shares his take on Fast & Furious finale

Vin Diesel has paid tribute to the legacy of the Fast & Furious franchise in a lengthy social media post.

The action-crime saga, which began in 2001, will wrap up with the next film, due out on 17 March, 2028.

The film's star noted the "responsibility" he feels to deliver on a satisfying finale.

"25 years. Eight directors. Countless writers, crew members, performers, each one giving something real to a saga that has outlasted trends, cynics, and time itself," Diesel wrote on Instagram.

"That doesn't happen by accident. It happens because people show up and pour themselves into something bigger than any one individual."

The executive producer continued, "There is a particular weight that comes with delivering a finale. A responsibility you feel in your chest, to everyone who gave something to get here, to the audience that stayed.

"You don't take that lightly. You take it as fuel. And when you find out you're going back to Los Angeles... back to the streets where it all began, something clicks into place. That's a gift."

The Universal movie is reported to be returning to its origins of street racing and car culture. It will serve as a follow-up to 2023's Fast X, which concluded with many of its main characters' fates up in the air.

The Fast & Furious franchise also includes short films, a television series, toys, video games, live shows, theme park and museum attractions.