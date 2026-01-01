Jason Momoa escapes Hawaiian family home amid raging floods

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he and his family are safe after evacuating Oahu, Hawaii, as a powerful storm battered the state.

Catastrophic rain has unleashed the worst flash floods the island has seen in more than 20 years.

The Aquaman star shared that he and his family had fled Oahu's North Shore after losing power as muddy floodwaters ravaged homes, streets and vehicles, forcing mass evacuations near the Wahiawa Dam.

"We're safe for now, but there are a lot of people who weren't, so sending all of our love," Momoa said in a video on his Instagram stories.

"The North Shore is pretty gnarly, so just love and hopefully everyone's safe and getting out. We'll get together to figure out how we're going to help everyone. All my love, and stay safe out there."

The native Hawaiian also shared footage of the intense surf outside his father's home.

In a separate post, Momoa added that he and his rock band, Öof Tatatá, had cancelled a fundraising gig to ensure everyone's safety.

"So, unfortunately, we're gonna cancel, and maybe we'll do something online, just to send out some music to people," the Game of Thrones alum said.

"That's where we're at right now, and just to make sure everybody's safe, and it's the most important thing right now."

Honolulu officials ordered more than 5000 residents to evacuate areas downstream of the dam, a structure described by authorities as "at risk of imminent failure".

More than 230 people were rescued as torrential rains pounded Oahu, causing what the governor said could be more than $1 billion (£750 million) in damage.