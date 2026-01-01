Vin Diesel feels responsibility to get Fast Forever right

Vin Diesel feels a "particular weight" of "responsibility" to getting the Fast and Furious finale right.

The long-running saga will end with its upcoming 11th film Fast Forever, which is scheduled for release in March 2028, and the 58-year-old actor and executive producer has paid tribute to the legacy of the movie series in a reflective Instagram post.

Vin - who plays Dominic Toretto in the films - wrote: "25 years. Eight directors. Countless writers, crew members, performers, each one giving something real to a saga that has outlasted trends, cynics, and time itself. That doesn’t happen by accident…It happens because people show up and pour themselves into something bigger than any one individual.

"Sitting across from Mike Leslie, hearing what he plans to contribute to the polish of the next chapter, that same feeling returned. A story with something real beating inside it.

"There is a particular weight that comes with delivering a finale. A responsibility you feel in your chest, to everyone who gave something to get here, to the audience that stayed. You don’t take that lightly. You take it as fuel.

"And when you find out you’re going back to Los Angeles… back to the streets where it all began, something clicks into place. The city that made the first film feel alive, still here, still holding. Coming home to close it out right. That’s not logistics. That’s a gift.(sic)"

Vin went on to compare Fast Forever to his other upcoming project, Mattel Studios’ Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, and explained the importance of collaboration to create work that people can identify with.

He continued: "My mother flew in from New York this week to read my Mattel script. She has read every script since before I debuted at Sundance in 1997. Every single one. Even the short film I took to Cannes in 1995! Haha.

"Her reaction to this story was more than just a story about a toy. It was about her. Her family. Her history. Seeing herself woven into something that will live in homes across the world. That’s the same thing I feel about Fast. That’s the same thing I feel about any story worth telling, that somewhere inside it, someone finds themselves. That kind of moment doesn’t have a word for it. It just lands somewhere deep and stays.

"That’s what keeps me here. The collision of artists around something that matters. One conversation leads to another. One collaboration opens a door you didn’t know was there.

"Nobody does this alone. Nobody ever did. That willingness to build something together that none of us could build alone, that’s my favorite thing about this work. Always has been. (sic)"