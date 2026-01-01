Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her fame is 'harder' on her husband than her children

Jamie Lee Curtis has admitted that her fame has been "harder" on her husband Christopher Guest than on her children.

The Freaky Friday actress, who shares daughters Annie, 39, and Ruby, 30, with the actor, reflected on how her celebrity has affected her family life.

Speaking to Bustle in a recent interview, Jamie explained that, while she was regarded as a sex symbol when starting her family, she remained a normal mum at home.

"You know what? That is the job. I live a very quiet, private life," she said. "I do not bring my work home with me. I would never walk around in a dress like this in my personal life. I'm just not that person."

The Halloween actress went on to explain that her fame has impacted her marriage more than her children.

"It's probably harder on my husband than it is on my children," she stated. "That's difficult on a marriage - when your asset often is the way you look, scantily clad."

"It has to create some level of tension in a relationship," the 67-year-old continued. "So far, we've managed, and I'm at the end of that road."

Jamie has been married to This Is Spinal Tap star Christopher since 1984. They adopted Annie in 1986 and Ruby in 1996.

Elsewhere in the interview, she admitted that balancing motherhood and her career was challenging when her children were young.

"The push-me, pull-you part of being a parent is very hard to metabolise, and I did not metabolise it well," the star told the publication. "I would cry on my way to work, then I'd work for 12 hours at a time, and then I'd get back in the car for an hour and drive home, and often my baby was asleep."

"That was just the dance that I've had to do," she continued. "Luckily, my jobs are short-lived, so I can do it for three months and then get time off. Many people don't get time off."