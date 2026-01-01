Kim Kardashian spotted strolling in Tokyo with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together in Tokyo at the weekend.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits while walking arm in arm.

The Skims founder held onto the F1 star as they shopped alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian - moments captured by fan photos.

At one point, the F1 racer waved at a fan in the distance.

Another fan video showed Kardashian smiling widely after walking out of a Vivienne Westwood store that same day.

News that Hamilton and Kardashian were secretly dating was revealed in February after they jetted off for a romantic trip to the UK.

Shortly after, they made their way to Paris and were photographed checking into a hotel after getting off a private jet.

During their trip, Kardashian shared an intimate moment at one of their nights out with a video of the Eiffel Tower.

After keeping their romance under the radar, they took their relationship public at the 2026 Super Bowl on 8 February.

The pro racer and Kardashian have been friends for years, since they double-dated with their former partners, pop star Nicole Scherzinger and rapper Kanye West, respectively.

Hamilton dated the Pussycat Doll from 2007 to 2015, and Kardashian was married to West from 2014 to 2022.