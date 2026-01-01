Perez Hilton hospitalised with mystery illness

Perez Hilton has revealed he was hospitalised after a mystery health scare.

The media personality took to Instagram to share videos and photos of himself wearing an oxygen mask while in a hospital bed in Las Vegas.

"March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!" he captioned the post.

Snaps showed Hilton, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, with a damp cloth on his forehead while tubes ran out of his nose.

The gossip blogger, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s for his influential website, perezhilton.com, received love and support from celebrities and fans.

"Hope you're okay, honey!" TV host Meghan McCain noted.

"Oh my God, take care of yourself. I'll pray for you," commented Real Housewives alum Brandi Glanville.

How I Met Your Father actor Francia Raísa wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Hilton assured his followers that he would "soon" be telling them all about the saga, and gave a shout-out to hospital staff, saying he "received the best care".

"Everybody was amazing," Hilton gushed, before individually thanking his healthcare team.

"I would not be home already if it weren't for you," he added. "You are angels, all of you."

Hilton is now recuperating at home, where he is a single father to three young children. He lives in Las Vegas with his children and his mum, who helps with the family.