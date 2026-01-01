Airline rep apologises to Brenda Song for 'splitting up' family on flight

A representative for Alaska Airlines has apologised to Brenda Song for allegedly "splitting up" her family on a recent flight.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Running Point actress called out executives at the company over a controversial policy.

"I didn't know when you book your first class tickets 6 months in advance for your family of six for your son's birthday - @alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning - splitting up you and your 3 and 4 year old kids," she wrote, adding: "We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you."

Brenda shares sons Dakota, four, and Carson, three, with fiancé Macaulay Culkin.

In response to the post, the Home Alone star added: "Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned..."

But a short time later, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines issued a public statement in which they insisted they were "very sorry" for the poor experience the family received.

"Travelling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience," they stated, according to People.

In addition, the representative revealed they had already "reached out" to Brenda to make amends.

"We appreciate that guests have a choice in the airline they select and we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, reliable, and caring experience every single time," they added.

Brenda, 37, has not yet commented further on the incident or the family trip.

The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and Macaulay, 45, started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of the movie Changeland. They got engaged in 2022.