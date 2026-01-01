William Shatner celebrates turning 95: 'Still smokin'

William Shatner has celebrated his 95th birthday.

Posting to social media over the weekend, Shatner joked that he's "still smokin'" at 95.

The man who fans know as Captain James T Kirk shared a couple of photos, one showing him smiling at the camera, and the other of him enjoying a cigar.

"At 95, I'm still smokin'!" the Star Trek star captioned the post.

Shatner also shared some key advice he has learned over his lifetime.

"I've learned two things: Never waste a good cigar. Never trust anyone who says you should 'act your age'," he wrote.

The birthday post comes shortly after Shatner revealed he would be undergoing shoulder surgery following a horse riding accident late last year.

At an awards event in Burbank, California, the keen horseman explained that he had been thrown from his ride, attempted to roll away, but landed on his shoulder.

"I'm not a young stuntman anymore," he said at the time.

He later shared that the surgery was routine, and dismissed suggestions that his shoulder had been severely damaged, adding that he expected to return to work quickly.

Best known for his role as the captain of The Starship Enterprise, Shatner's career spans more than 70 years, with credits including TJ Hooker, Boston Legal and Miss Congeniality.