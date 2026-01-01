Reese Witherspoon celebrates turning 50: 'Gotta laugh'

Reese Witherspoon has celebrated her 50th birthday.

To celebrate her big day, the Legally Blonde actor took to Instagram to share a photo series of funny selfies and goofy moments from behind the scenes of her work and home life.

"Turning 50 today... just thought I would show you some highlights," she wrote in the caption with a smiling emoji. "Gotta laugh every day you can!"

She received sweet birthday tributes from longtime pals and fellow actors Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner.

Aniston shared a montage of photos from their projects and parties over the years, with Friends throwback pics and The Morning Show selfies.

Witherspoon guest-starred as Jill Green, the spoiled younger sister of Rachel Green, played by Aniston, in two episodes of Friends in 2000.

Alongside the photo series, she penned a gushing caption: "She's 50 and still my favourite little firecracker. My sister, my partner, and my heart for 30 years. Whaaaaa!?"

The Friends alum added, "Y'all know what to do, please join me in wishing this very special woman a birthday she'll never forget. I love you, honey!"

Garner wished Witherspoon a happy birthday by sharing a video of her playing the saxophone and serenading her pal.

On top of the video of her playing You Are My Sunshine, Garner inserted throwback photos of the two together over the years.

She wrote in the caption, "An ode to my sunshine friend on her 50th birthday. We love you, @reesewitherspoon!"