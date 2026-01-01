NEWS Wicked – For Good climbs back atop the Official Film Chart for a fourth non-consecutive week Marco Gandolfi Share with :





There’s a return to the summit this week as Wicked – For Good climbs back to Number 1, securing a fourth non-consecutive week at the top. Having previously enjoyed a three-week run at Number 1, the spectacular musical sequel continues to resonate with audiences thanks to its emotional storytelling, powerhouse performances and unforgettable songs as Elphaba and Glinda’s journey reaches its dramatic conclusion.



Zootropolis 2 (2) maintains its strong chart presence. The animated sequel continues to charm with its sharp humour, richly imagined world and another engaging mystery for Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.



This week’s highest new entry is Shelter, debuting at Number 3. The gripping drama has quickly made an impact, drawing viewers in with its tense atmosphere and character-driven story exploring survival and human connection.



A major climber this week, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 jumps up nine places to Number 4. Expanding on the eerie lore of the original, the sequel delivers heightened scares and a darker tone that fans of the franchise are embracing.



Sinners holds at Number 5, continuing its impressive chart run. Boosted by multiple Oscar wins, the dark, character-driven drama follows twin brothers returning to their Mississippi hometown in search of a fresh start, only to discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.



Close behind, Anaconda (2025) holds at Number 6, maintaining its appeal with a mix of updated visual effects and classic jungle-set creature-feature thrills.



New at Number 7, Wicked – 2 Film Collection gives audiences the chance to experience the full two-part story in one package. The release underscores the scale and success of the adaptation, attracting both new viewers and dedicated fans.



After debuting at Number 1 last week, 28 Years Later – The Bone Temple falls to Number 8. Despite the drop, the latest instalment in the iconic horror series continues to grip audiences with its bleak, tension-filled vision of a post-apocalyptic world.



Dropping to Number 9, Predator – Badlands remains a strong action contender, delivering intense survival drama and explosive encounters in the long-running sci-fi franchise.



Rounding out the Top 10, The Running Man (2025) slips to Number 10. The dystopian reboot continues to engage viewers with its high-stakes premise and modern, hard-edged take on the classic story.

