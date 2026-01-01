NEWS Disney and Pixar’s 'Hoppers' leaps to global box office victory Marco Gandolfi Share with :





The animal kingdom has officially taken over the global box office. In its second weekend of release, Disney and Pixar’s all-new animated adventure, Hoppers, has maintained its iron grip on the No. 1 spot, proving that audiences worldwide are eager to "hop" into cinemas for a dose of high-tech hilarity.



A Global Phenomenon



In just ten days, Hoppers has amassed an estimated global cume of $164.7M. This impressive total is bolstered by a strong domestic showing of $86.8M and an international haul of $77.9M. The film’s performance has already secured its place as one of the top three films globally for 2026 and marks the highest-grossing animated release of the year so far.



The enthusiasm was particularly palpable in the UK and Ireland, where the film reigned supreme at the weekend box office, grossing £7.7M. The "dam good time" being had by audiences suggests that Pixar has once again struck gold with its signature blend of emotional depth and whimsical comedy.



High-Tech Hijinks



Directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears) and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers tells the story of Mabel (voiced by Piper Curda), a devoted animal lover who utilizes experimental technology to "hop" her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver.



Her mission to communicate directly with the animal world takes a turn when she uncovers mysteries beyond her wildest imagination. Alongside her charismatic beaver companion, King George (voiced by Bobby Moynihan), Mabel must rally the animal kingdom to thwart an imminent threat posed by the smooth-talking local mayor, Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm).



A Star-Studded Ensemble



The film’s success is further amplified by a stellar voice cast, including Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, and the legendary Meryl Streep. Complemented by an original, quirky score from Mark Mothersbaugh (The LEGO Movie), Hoppers is a vibrant celebration of connection across species.



As the film continues its record-breaking run, it cements Pixar's status as the reigning champion of the 2026 animation landscape.



Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers is in cinemas now.

