Vicky Jewson hails 'icon' Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman "can play a villain like nobody else can", according to Vicky Jewson.

The 55-year-old actress plays a villain in Pretty Lethal, Vicky's new action thriller movie, and the director has heaped praise on the Hollywood star, describing Uma as an "icon" of the film industry.

Vicky told People: "Uma is obviously an icon, and she can play a villain like nobody else can."

Uma plays Devora Kasimer, a reclusive former ballet prodigy, in Pretty Lethal, and Vicky believes she was the perfect candidate for the role.

The director explained: "She has a wicked sense of humour, and she also brings empathy to the character that allows you to stay with the character when the most absurd stuff happens. I don’t think anyone but someone of Uma’s talent could do that."

Vicky also revealed that Pretty Lethal is a "tribute to The Nutcracker".

The filmmaker admitted to being inspired by the Christmas ballet.

She said: "It is the performance where Devora lost her dream, and that informs her character throughout the whole film. Every single inch of that space is a tribute to The Nutcracker, so she can feel like she’s never ever away from the great love of her life, which is ballet."

Uma has enjoyed huge success in the movie business, starring in films such as The Truth About Cats and Dogs, Batman and Robin, Les Miserables, Pulp Fiction The Producers, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

However, the award-winning actress recently confessed that she's never felt fully at home in Hollywood.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she shared: "I actually always wished I had moved to Los Angeles.

"I even got an apartment there at one point because I was working there really frequently, and as soon as I signed the lease, I got pregnant with my daughter within, like, six weeks."

Uma made a conscious decision to remain close to her family, meaning she never built strong connections in Los Angeles.

The movie star now has mixed feelings about her decision.

She said: "I never did time in Los Angeles, and because of that, I kind of never integrated into the community of my own profession, and I think that's too bad.

"I had more of a community with the other mothers at pick-up on 16th Street and Rutherford Place, and that's okay. But I wish I'd had that chapter. I think I really would have liked it."

Despite this, Uma refuses to wallow in self-pity.

She explained: "I think the choice to be happy is one that should be made, regardless of any conditions."