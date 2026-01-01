Rachael Leigh Cook reveals why she wouldn't 'touch' Josie and the Pussycats reboot

Rachael Leigh Cook doesn't feel the need to "touch" a Josie and the Pussycats reboot.

The 46-year-old actress starred in the titular role in the 2001 music comedy, and despite the movie finding a cult fandom over the last 25 years, she doesn't think a sequel or reboot is on the cards.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “I don’t think I would need to touch it myself. I’m proud of what we made.

"Maybe if they did some time traveling, maybe there’s something that could be weird and interesting.”

The film was written and directed by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, and Cook doesn't think anyone involved has been plotting a revival of any kind, particularly with how long it took for people to embrace the original.

She added: "I do not think that there’s any talk of anything like that.

"It took long enough for people to get it the first time. We’re not gonna push our luck, I don’t think.”

The film, which also included the likes of Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid, Alan Cumming and Parker Posey, was a scathing takedown of capitalism with subliminal messaging and over the top product placement, and featured an iconic soundtrack with Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley singing as Josie.

Cook is delighted the movie is finally getting its long overdue flowers.

She said: "People are rediscovering that movie after it being considered an absolute box-office flop and only getting its flowers as it were in the last couple of years, maybe the last decade or so.

“I don’t know what to say. Better late than never. I’m just grateful for it. It’s easy to make a movie that just sort of falls into the abyss.

"I’ve certainly made a lot of those, and I’m not saying they all deserve the Josie resurrection and treatment, but I’m just glad that this very deserving movie ultimately found an audience.”

Since Josie and the Pussycats, Cook has appeared in the likes of Blonde Ambition, and 2021's He's All That, a gender swapped remake of her 1999 comedy She's All That.

She has appeared in countless direct-to-video and TV movies, as well as episodes of Criminal Minds, and Robot Chicken.