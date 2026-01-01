Barry Keoghan admits online abuse has made him 'shy away' from public eye

Barry Keoghan has admitted that the online abuse he has suffered has made him "not want to go outside" anymore.

The Saltburn actor has admitted that the online "hate" over his appearance has caused him to "shy away" from the public eye, and it has started to affect his work and make him want to be on-screen less.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Hits 1, Keoghan noted that while he has been "blessed" with an "incredible fan base", there is still a loud portion of people online who tear him down for his looks.

"There's a lot of hate online. There's a lot of abuse of how I look, and it's kind of past the point of - you know, 'Everyone goes through that.' And everyone does, but it's made me shy away," he candidly shared. "It's made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside. And I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It's becoming a problem."

The BAFTA-winning actor confessed that he's been "hiding away" because the online hate has made him stop going out.

"But when that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don't want to even be on screen anymore," he continued, before pointing out that it would be "disappointing" for his fans.

"It's also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older," he added of his three-year-old son, Brando.

The Irish star explained that although he came off social media in 2024, around the time he split from pop star Sabrina Carpenter, he's still "a curious human being" who wants to go online and see how he's been received.

The 33-year-old has been out and about in public for several weeks promoting his films, Crime 101 and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. He is currently filming his role as Ringo Starr in The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event alongside Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn.