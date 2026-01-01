Greg Davies to host 2026 BAFTA Television Awards

British comedian Greg Davies has been tapped to host the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards.

The Inbetweeners actor and Taskmaster host will oversee Britain's biggest TV awards show at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 10 May.

In the announcement, a spokesperson for BAFTA said that the comedian's ability to "bring genuine surprise and laughter to any occasion" made him the "perfect choice" for an awards show host.

Davies added that he was "thrilled" about his upcoming gig, and then quipped, "I see the whole event as an opportunity to wave a flag for this beloved medium and, with the exception of one commissioner, two execs and a co-star that I have personal beef with, I will do everything I can to ensure it's a night of warm celebration for all."

Davies takes over from Scottish star Alan Cumming, who served as emcee for the 2025 edition. Previous BAFTA TV hosts include Graham Norton, Davina McCall, Sue Perkins and Richard Ayoade.

"We're excited to have Greg Davies hosting this year's BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises," said Emma Baehr, executive director of awards & content at BAFTA. "His sharp humour, warmth and energy will set the stage for an unforgettable night honouring the very best in British television. The ambition, craft, and sheer range of talent on-screen and behind it continues to raise the bar. We can't wait to shine a spotlight on the creatives who defined 2025's standout programs."

Davies is also known for programmes such as The Cleaner, Man Down and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2013 for Cuckoo.

Nominations will be unveiled for both the BAFTA Television Awards and BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Tuesday at midday local time.