Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has 'never been in a relationship'

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning has revealed she has "never been in a relationship".

In a recent interview for The Times, the Golden Globe-winning actress opened up about her personal life, sharing that she grappled with her sexuality for many years.

Gunning came out to her friends and family in November 2022.

"I've never been in a relationship before with anyone," she told the publication, recalling how she didn't realise she was gay for some time. "Everyone around me was gay. I just didn't think I could be."

Gunning went on to connect her lack of desire to date to a feeling of "otherness".

"It might be connected to size, maybe because I was bigger. Hard to word this because I don't want it to seem like I'm saying it in a negative way, because it definitely isn't," the 40-year-old mused. "I didn't feel like an alien in a negative way, but it was, like, an otherness. The otherness, I suppose, looking back, protects me from having to go, 'I don't fancy men.' I was just, like, 'Oh, it's not the time for me,' or whatever. And then, before I knew it I was in my 30s."

The White Heat star insisted that she didn't feel like her life was lacking a partner.

"It didn't feel like I was lonely. I lived with my best mate. I felt fulfilled. I didn't feel like I was lacking anything," she added.

Gunning is currently promoting the musical-fantasy movie, The Magic Faraway Tree. The feature, co-starring Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield, opens in cinemas on 27 March.