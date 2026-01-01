Sarah Ferguson rejects report claiming she considered cloning Queen Elizabeth II's corgis

A representative for Sarah Ferguson has rejected a report claiming she was considering cloning Queen Elizabeth II's corgis for a reality TV show.

On Sunday, editors at MailOnline alleged the former Duchess of York had spoken with executives from Los Angeles-based Halcyon Studios regarding a programme in which the late monarch's two surviving pets, Muick and Sandy, would be cloned and sold.

"There were Zoom meetings with the TV people and email exchanges. At one point she wanted to get what she called her 'team' involved," a source alleged.

Ferguson adopted her former mother-in-law's corgis after the British monarch died at the age of 96 in September 2022.

However, a spokesperson for Ferguson issued a statement to People on Monday in which they denied she ever had any involvement in the project.

"Ms. Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals - often for reality shows which she always declines," they declared.

The representative went on to note that the author had no desire to participate in a programme about pet cloning.

"She received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon media to discuss a potential programme on dogs generally, but conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested," they added.

Ferguson has not publicly commented on the report.

The 66-year-old has steered clear of the spotlight since details about her friendship with late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, emerged in the Epstein Files earlier this year.

Among the documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice were messages that allegedly showed Ferguson was in contact with Epstein in 2009, with one exchange seeing her call the disgraced financier the "brother I have always wished for".

The TV personality was married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, then Prince Andrew, from 1986 until their divorce in 1996.

The pair, who remained close friends after the split, share daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

Last October, Ferguson ceased using her courtesy titles following Mountbatten-Windsor's announcement that he would no longer use his peerage titles amid allegations regarding his links to Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied all claims against him.