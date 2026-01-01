Lisa Kudrow rules out another Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow has no plans to record another Friends reunion.

The actress played Phoebe Buffay on the TV sitcom from 1994 until 2004, and along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, filmed a one-off special that aired in 2021.

During an interview for CBS News Sunday Morning this week, Kudrow admitted that another similar episode isn't on the cards right now.

"I don't know. I don't think so. You never know, like, why or how. Maybe it would make sense. I don't know. Right now, I don't think it does," she said.

However, Kudrow noted that she has found a lot of comfort in watching episodes of Friends following Perry's death. The actor, who played Chandler Bing, died at the age of 54 in 2023.

"I think I was self-conscious if anyone walked by and saw me watching my own show; it embarrassed me," the 62-year-old continued. "But then, when Matthew passed away, there were marathons, and I watched it. And it really, it did comfort me. So, I very recently just started watching Friends before going to bed. 'Cause I didn't see all of 'em... And it's funny!"

Yet, elsewhere in the conversation, Kudrow acknowledged she has a track record of reprising characters and could potentially play Buffay again.

"I don't know; that's a good question," she added. "It's not out of the realm. I'll just do things I did before!"

Kudrow is currently promoting the third and final season of the HBO sitcom, The Comeback.

Previously, she played the character of Valerie Cherish on season one, which aired in 2005, and in season two, which was revived in 2014.