Alan Ritchson accused of punching neighbour in street brawl

Alan Ritchson has been accused of punching another man in the street in front of children.

Editors at TMZ have published a video appearing to show the Reacher actor beating a neighbour on the grass verge of a quiet residential street as two children - believed to be his sons - watch on from their mini motorbikes on the road.

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, told the publication that Ritchson drove his green Kawasaki bike through the Nashville suburb of Brentwood at excessive speed on Saturday, disturbing the peace, and they both swore at each other via hand gestures.

Taylor claimed that Ritchson and the two youngsters came through the neighbourhood on motorcycles again on Sunday afternoon, and he confronted them and asked them to stop, at which point the situation turned physical.

According to Taylor, the actor allegedly punched him in the face and kicked him during the tussle, allegedly leaving him with bruises and swelling. The 43-year-old then got back on his bike and drove off, with the kids in tow.

The neighbour has reported the alleged incident to the police, and law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

While the Smallville actor has yet to comment on the incident himself, sources close to him gave their version of events in response to the initial report.

The sources claim that Taylor instigated the altercation by running into the road to stop Ritchson's motorbike in a "really aggressive" manner, causing the star to fall off his vehicle and suffer cuts and bruises.

The insiders allege that Ritchson tried to jump on his bike and leave, but Taylor shoved him to the ground and allegedly dared Ritchson to hit him, before the fist fight depicted in the video.

They told the outlet that Ritchson has been cooperative with the police.