Kirsten Dunst cast in The Housemaid sequel

Kirsten Dunst has been cast in The Housemaid’s Secret.

The 43-year-old actor will join Sydney Sweeney, 28, in the sequel to The Housemaid - which sees Millie Calloway (Sweeney) lying on her resume to become a live-in nanny for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), who have dangerous secrets.

Erin Westerman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president, said in a statement: "It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid’s next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst.

"She is an icon. Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."

Michele Morrone, 35, (Enzo Accardi), Rebecca Sonnenshine (screenwriter) and Paul Feig (director) will also be returning for the follow-up to the 2025 psychological thriller - adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel series.

In January 2025, Seyfried, 40, said she wants to make a cameo appearance in a potential sequel to The Housemaid - which Sweeney and McFadden, 45, will be among its producers.

Seyfried told Variety: "No one's said anything about number two, but I guarantee there will be number two.

"And I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it because it's about Syd and her working for a new family. There's so much that happens, especially with Michele [Morrone]'s character Enzo.

"I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*** back into that."

Feig, 63, recently revealed that The Housemaid’s Secret will start shooting this autumn as the cast and crew are "ready to go".

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Awards on March 15: "We're going to start shooting in the fall. The script is all finished, we're just doing a little bit of rewrites on it. We're ready to go.

"Sydney's coming back and Michele's coming back and then some new very exciting actors are coming in."

The Bridesmaids director has been elated by the response to The Housemaid from cinemagoers after his last three movies – The School for Good and Evil, Jackpot! and Another Simple Favor – were all released on streaming.

Feig said: "It's amazing. I mean, we're just about to hit $400 million worldwide with it, which is thrilling.

"I make my movies for audiences and to have a group experience, and so to get this in the theatres and to have all these people showing up and having fun and filming themselves watching the movie having fun, that's how we're going to get the movie theatres back – give people a good time in the theatre."

A release date is yet to be announced for The Housemaid's Secret.