Channing Tatum's romance novel set for release in 2027

Channing Tatum's romance novel, on which he is partnering with Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay, is slated for release next year.

Gay explained more about the project to Dua Lipa on the Service95 podcast, revealing that the plot centres around two people who make a pact to get married after 40.

The Magic Mike alum's literary project was first announced three years ago, with the duo "taking time to ensure" the story met their high standards.

Gay told Dua Lipa that the book, which she has previously teased as "very sexy. Lots and lots of sex," would be released "hopefully next year".

Channing has had previous experience as an author with his Sparkella series, inspired by his and ex Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly, who is now 12.

He achieved #1 New York Times bestselling children's book author status with the picture book series, which includes The One and Only Sparkella and The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.

He's also well known for his movie career, which includes starring roles in Jump Street, White House Down and Foxcatcher.

Tatum's next big screen project is Avengers: Doomsday, in which he reprises his Deadpool & Wolverine role of Gambit. It's due for release in December 2026.