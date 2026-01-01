Duke and Duchess of Sussex producing drama series about polo

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are to produce a new polo-themed drama for Netflix.

Back in 2024, the royal couple developed the five-part docuseries Polo, which showcased the U.S. Open Polo Championship, via their Archewell Productions banner for the streaming service.

On Monday, editors at Deadline reported that Harry and his wife Meghan are returning to the subject matter again - this time for a scripted show.

According to the outlet, the yet-to-be titled programme will be set in Wellington, Florida, and will "revolve around the messy dynamics between two rival teams and the families that lead them".

Representatives for Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on the project.

In addition to the team at Archewell Productions, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of the Fake Empire production company are involved.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

Shortly after the couple stepped back from their roles as working members of the British royal family in 2020, they signed a five-year deal with executives at Netflix, which included the release of the 2022 documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

In August 2025, they renewed their partnership with the streamer under a multi-year first-look deal. Terms weren't disclosed.

Earlier this month, editors at Variety alleged Netflix chief executive officer Ted Sarandos was "fed up" with Harry and Meghan over their output for the media giant.

However, chief content officer Bela Bajaria quickly denied the claims and insisted they had a "thoughtful and collaborative" partnership with the pair.

The update came after a spokesperson for Meghan's As Ever lifestyle brand confirmed Netflix executives had ended their involvement in the company, which offers products like jam and cake mixes.

However, the former Suits star will continue to appear in "seasonal specials" for her With Love, Meghan lifestyle series.