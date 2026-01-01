Perez Hilton 'so grateful' to be alive after 21-day hospital stay

Perez Hilton is "so grateful" to be alive following a recent health scare.

Last weekend, the U.S. media personality - real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. - took to Instagram to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

Returning to his account on Monday, Perez posted a 20-minute-long video in which he explained how he had become extremely ill with an infection.

"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days and this is the most important video that I have ever shared. It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me," he began.

Perez went on to recall how he had been suffering from flu symptoms earlier this month and began taking over-the-counter medication.

"However, big but, I didn't take any of my medication with food. I never have. You are supposed to take all this medication with food," the 48-year-old continued.

Ultimately, the medication had an impact on his stomach and intestines, leading to an ulcer, perforation, and sepsis.

"The first few days were a lot of pain and constant tests. Because they couldn't find where the perforation was," he stated. "Eventually, after five days, I ended up having laparoscopic surgery. (The surgeon used cameras) to literally flip around all of my organs, trying to find the perforation first. Then, after flipping around all of my organs, washing me out 'cause I had so much infection in there. So much infection... My body just kept falling apart."

In addition, the father-of-three developed heart problems, with his medical team using a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) line in his arm so he could receive intravenous antibiotics.

"It was such a slow process," he shared. "Two weeks of just sickness and then another week of getting better before I was released. The last week was hell, because I had already been in the hospital two weeks by then."

To conclude, Perez thanked all of the doctors and nurses at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

"I hope this video can be a cautionary tale to some of you. Take medication with food. That's very important," the blogger added. "Take medication with food. Don't have it on an empty stomach. Don't end up like me in the hospital for 21 days."