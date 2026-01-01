Miley Cyrus rules out Hannah Montana reboot

Miley Cyrus has no plans to reboot her popular TV show, Hannah Montana.

The singer-actress walked the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night to celebrate the 20th-anniversary special of the Disney Channel sitcom.

In the show, Miley played Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as a famous pop singer. Hannah Montana ran for four seasons from March 2006 until January 2011.

Speaking to Variety at the event, Miley insisted a revival isn't on the cards right now.

"Girl, I'm already tired," she smiled. "This has already been a lot."

The Flowers hitmaker was joined at the spectacle by her sister Brandi Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

Original castmembers such as Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Cody Linley, and Jason Earles were in attendance, though Emily Osment - who played Lilly Truscott - couldn't be there due to filming commitments.

The special will air via Disney+ on 24 March - exactly two decades after the sitcom made its debut.

Hosted by Alex Cooper, the programme promises to offer an intimate look at the creation of the iconic character and will see Miley revisit key moments from the series and delve into never-before-seen archival footage.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection," the 33-year-old said in a statement. "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years."