Khloé Kardashian reveals TV show Khloé & Lamar was Lamar Odom's idea

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that her reality series Khloé & Lamar was conceived by her then husband, Lamar Odom.

The Kardashians star has explained that she had reservations about taking on another television project at the time, while Odom was determined to make the reality show happen.

Speaking in the upcoming documentary series The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Kardashian admitted she would have preferred to focus on the family's existing shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Khloé & Lamar was not my idea. Khloé & Lamar was led very much by Lamar," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was spread really thin."

"I also didn't really want it to jeopardise the family brand, which was (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) at the time," the TV star continued. "I thought there were so many Kardashian shows."

However, the former NBA player was keen to pursue a show of his own.

"This is how I wanna live," Odom said in the documentary of witnessing the Kardashian fame up close.

Elsewhere in the docuseries, Odom's longtime friend Shannon 'Pumpkin' Brown said that the former sports star had previously discussed his ambitions with him.

"He was explaining the moves he was doing," Brown said, referring to a past conversation with Odom. "He was doing it to better his future."

"Part of the deal was that, if I marry you, f**k it, I want in on it too," Odom added of his fast moving romance with Khloé, whom he married in 2009 after three weeks of dating.

"Lamar loves a camera," Khloé added.

Khloé & Lamar aired for two seasons on E!, premiering in April 2011 and running until May 2012. The pair divorced four years later in 2016.

The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is set to air on Netflix on 31 March and will chronicle his career highlights, marriage to Khloé and 2015 near-fatal overdose.