Adolescence leads nominations for 2026 BAFTA Television Awards

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The smash hit miniseries Adolescence looks poised to continue its awards streak at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards in May.
The four-part Netflix drama has received 11 nominations, including Limited Drama and acting nods for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco and Ashley Walters.
The show, about a teenager accused of murdering a girl in his school, received critical acclaim upon its release last March.
Over the past year, 16-year-old Cooper has won an Emmy, Actor Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the show, making history as the youngest actor ever to win the four major television acting awards for a single performance. Graham and Doherty have also won Emmys and Golden Globes.
Doherty, who has a supporting role as psychologist Briony in the show, is up for two BAFTA TV Awards this year. She is also nominated for her portrayal of gang leader Mary Carr in A Thousand Blows, which comes second in the nominations with seven.
Other Leading Actress nominees include Jodie Whittaker (Toxic Town), Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951), Sheridan Smith (I Fought the Law), Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) and Aimee Lou Wood (Film Club). Wood is also nominated for supporting actress for The White Lotus.
Graham is nominated for Leading Actor alongside Colin Firth (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), Ellis Howard (What It Feels Like for a Girl), James Nelson-Joyce (This City Is Ours), Matt Smith (The Death of Bunny Munro) and Taron Egerton (Smoke).
A Thousand Blows will compete against This City Is Ours and Code of Silence for the Drama Series crown, while Adolescence vies for the Limited Drama prize alongside I Fought the Law, Trespasses and What It Feels Like For a Girl.
The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards will be hosted by comedian Greg Davies from London's Royal Festival Hall on 10 May.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Drama Series:
A Thousand Blows
Code of Silence
This City Is Ours
Limited Drama:
Adolescence
I Fought the Law
Trespasses
What It Feels Like For a Girl
International:
The Bear
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
The Studio
The White Lotus
Leading Actor:
Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
Ellis Howard, What It Feels Like for a Girl
James Nelson-Joyce, This City Is Ours
Matt Smith, The Death of Bunny Munro
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Taron Egerton, Smoke
Leading Actress:
Aimee Lou Wood, Film Club
Erin Doherty, A Thousand Blows
Jodie Whittaker, Toxic Town
Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951
Sheridan Smith, I Fought The Law
Sian Brooke, Blue Lights
Supporting Actor:
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Fehinti Balogun, Down Cemetery Road
Joshua McGuire, The Gold
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Paddy Considine, MobLand
Rafael Mathe, The Death of Bunny Munro
Supporting Actress:
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Chyna McQueen, Get Millie Black
Emilia Jones, Task
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Reunion
Actress in a Comedy:
Diane Morgan, Mandy
Jennifer Saunders, Amandaland
Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go
Lucy Punch, Amandaland
Philippa Dunne, Amandaland
Rosie Jones, Pushers
Actor in a Comedy:
Jim Howick, Here We Go
Jon Pointing, Big Boys
Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
Oliver Savell, Changing Ends
Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Scripted Comedy:
Amandaland
Big Boys
How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Things You Should Have Done
Entertainment:
The Graham Norton Show
Last One Laughing
Michael McIntyre's Big Show
Would I Lie To You?
Entertainment Performance:
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job
Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing
Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors
Lee Mack, The 1% Club
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs...
Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle
Reality:
The Celebrity Traitors
The Jury: Murder Trial
Squid Game: The Challenge
Virgin Island
Soap:
Casualty
Coronation Street
Eastenders
Daytime:
The Chase
Lorraine
Richard Osman's House of Games
Scam Interceptors
Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public):
Adolescence, Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist
Big Boys, "I didn't make it, did I?"
Blue Lights, The police are warned of an ambush to plot to silence a key witness
The Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr wins
Last One Laughing, Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date
What It Feels Like For a Girl, Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris