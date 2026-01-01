Adolescence leads nominations for 2026 BAFTA Television Awards

The smash hit miniseries Adolescence looks poised to continue its awards streak at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards in May.

The four-part Netflix drama has received 11 nominations, including Limited Drama and acting nods for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Christine Tremarco and Ashley Walters.

The show, about a teenager accused of murdering a girl in his school, received critical acclaim upon its release last March.

Over the past year, 16-year-old Cooper has won an Emmy, Actor Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the show, making history as the youngest actor ever to win the four major television acting awards for a single performance. Graham and Doherty have also won Emmys and Golden Globes.

Doherty, who has a supporting role as psychologist Briony in the show, is up for two BAFTA TV Awards this year. She is also nominated for her portrayal of gang leader Mary Carr in A Thousand Blows, which comes second in the nominations with seven.

Other Leading Actress nominees include Jodie Whittaker (Toxic Town), Narges Rashidi (Prisoner 951), Sheridan Smith (I Fought the Law), Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) and Aimee Lou Wood (Film Club). Wood is also nominated for supporting actress for The White Lotus.

Graham is nominated for Leading Actor alongside Colin Firth (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), Ellis Howard (What It Feels Like for a Girl), James Nelson-Joyce (This City Is Ours), Matt Smith (The Death of Bunny Munro) and Taron Egerton (Smoke).

A Thousand Blows will compete against This City Is Ours and Code of Silence for the Drama Series crown, while Adolescence vies for the Limited Drama prize alongside I Fought the Law, Trespasses and What It Feels Like For a Girl.

The 2026 BAFTA TV Awards will be hosted by comedian Greg Davies from London's Royal Festival Hall on 10 May.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Drama Series:

A Thousand Blows

Code of Silence

This City Is Ours

Limited Drama:

Adolescence

I Fought the Law

Trespasses

What It Feels Like For a Girl

International:

The Bear

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

The Studio

The White Lotus

Leading Actor:

Colin Firth, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Ellis Howard, What It Feels Like for a Girl

James Nelson-Joyce, This City Is Ours

Matt Smith, The Death of Bunny Munro

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Taron Egerton, Smoke

Leading Actress:

Aimee Lou Wood, Film Club

Erin Doherty, A Thousand Blows

Jodie Whittaker, Toxic Town

Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951

Sheridan Smith, I Fought The Law

Sian Brooke, Blue Lights

Supporting Actor:

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Fehinti Balogun, Down Cemetery Road

Joshua McGuire, The Gold

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Paddy Considine, MobLand

Rafael Mathe, The Death of Bunny Munro

Supporting Actress:

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Chyna McQueen, Get Millie Black

Emilia Jones, Task

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Reunion

Actress in a Comedy:

Diane Morgan, Mandy

Jennifer Saunders, Amandaland

Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go

Lucy Punch, Amandaland

Philippa Dunne, Amandaland

Rosie Jones, Pushers

Actor in a Comedy:

Jim Howick, Here We Go

Jon Pointing, Big Boys

Lenny Rush, Am I Being Unreasonable?

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends

Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Scripted Comedy:

Amandaland

Big Boys

How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Things You Should Have Done

Entertainment:

The Graham Norton Show

Last One Laughing

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Performance:

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr, Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job

Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing

Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors

Lee Mack, The 1% Club

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs...

Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh: Can't Knock the Hustle

Reality:

The Celebrity Traitors

The Jury: Murder Trial

Squid Game: The Challenge

Virgin Island

Soap:

Casualty

Coronation Street

Eastenders

Daytime:

The Chase

Lorraine

Richard Osman's House of Games

Scam Interceptors

Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public):

Adolescence, Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist

Big Boys, "I didn't make it, did I?"

Blue Lights, The police are warned of an ambush to plot to silence a key witness

The Celebrity Traitors, Alan Carr wins

Last One Laughing, Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade's speed date

What It Feels Like For a Girl, Byron leaves for Brighton to start Uni, where she introduces herself as Paris