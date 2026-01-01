Netflix to remake 13 Going on 30

Jennifer Garner will executive produce a 13 Going on 30 remake.

The 53-year-old actress starred in the 2004 film as Jenna Rink, an awkward teenager who is magically transported forward 17 years and wakes up a 30-year-old magazine editor, and she is now moving behind the scenes for Netflix's reboot of the beloved romantic comedy.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star in the film, which will be directed by the actress' People We Met On Vacation helmer Brett Haley.

The director said in a statement: “13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer.

“I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility. Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful.”

The director is excited about his cast too.

He said: "I also couldn’t be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people.”

Jennifer recently praised her 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer, who played her frenemy Lucy Wyman, and their strong friendship.

Speaking after they reunited on screen for Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer, told Metro: “Judy and I have been friends ever since 13 Going on 30. There’s such a lovely shorthand. You don’t erase the history that you have with someone.

‘She’s carried me through the last 20 years, and I’ve a little bit carried her. I’ve watched her evolve into a more and more formidable, stronger, deadlier actress, and so to be on the other side of her in these scenes was… it just really asked me to up my game. I was thrilled to have that opportunity.

“I get to do that with Nikolaj [co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau], but it’s usually you’re with a man to do that. With another woman, it’s really special.”

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on the novel by Laura Dave and follows Jennifer’s character Hannah (Jennifer) whose life is turned upside down when her husband Owen (Nikolaj) vanishes.

It is later revealed that Owen’s real name is Ethan, and he was previously married to the daughter of mobster lawyer Nicholas Bell, played by David Morse.

Greer appears in the second season as Quinn, the eldest daughter of the Campano crime family.

Jennifer said: “What’s interesting is that as we are trying to dive into these real-life tough questions in this show, we’re being chased, and we are barely one step ahead, and not even always one step ahead of losing our lives.

“You have this super propulsive energy, and you have this real family love story in the middle of it, and then you have this real baddie of Judy Greer showing up and her whole family, Luke Kirby and John Noble, they’re so amazing.

“This season really does offer more of the same, deeper, better. Laura’s sequel did not become an instant bestseller on the New York Times list for nothing. She wrote a fantastic story.”